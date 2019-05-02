Nancy Boles

FORMERLY OF CROWN POINT, IN - Nancy Boles, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed on away April 23, 2019 in Greensboro, NC. She lived in Crown Point until 1983. She was a loving mother and was a devoted Girl Scout Troop Leader from '63 to '73. She moved to St. Joseph, MI, in 1983 where she worked at Harbor Graphics and attained her Associate's in Business Degree in 1993. In 2005, she moved to Miller Beach to be close to her daughter Pamela and moved to Stokesdale, NC, to live with her daughter Trish in 2015.

She is survived by Trish (Roger) Gordon, Pamela (David) Owen, five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren, and brother Jerry (Pat) Gerlach, Downingtown, PA.

A private burial took place with immediate family on April 29, 2019. BURNS FUNERAL HOME - CROWN POINT, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com