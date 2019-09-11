Nancy C. Rolls

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Nancy C. Rolls age 67 of Schererville, passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019.

She is survived by her husband Michael Varga; two brothers Paul (Kathy) Limbach and Roger (Donna) Limbach; sister Susan Garrison; nephews Tyler Garrison, Mark (Brittany), Chris (Kimberly) Limbach; nieces Jessica Garrison, Amy (John) Head and Sarah Limbach, along with several great nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Mary Lois Limbach.

Funeral services will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 at 10:00a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad Street in Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Cremation will follow the services.Friends may meet with the family on Thursday September 12, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue, Griffith. An evening wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Nancy attended St. Michael's grade school and graduated from Lake Central High School and Purdue University where she earned her Masters Degree. She was a school teacher at St. Mary Catholic School for 43years and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was an avid reader, Cubs fan, and enjoyed crocheting. Nancy also enjoyed riding with Michael on their Goldwing motorcycle with the wind in her face or simply just spending time together. A special thank you to Kathy Carmack and Tom(Sharon) Varga, 3 West at Community Hospital, Tammy, Liz, and many more. God Bless You! Also to the Riley Residence staff and volunteers who helped us a Lot! May God Bless all of you (your Angels). Thank you.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to William J. Riley Residence of Munster, Indiana.

