Nancy C. Syrovatka (nee Kovac)

HEBRON, IN - Nancy C. Syrovatka (nee Kovac), age 73, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Nancy is survived by her children: Karen (Ryan) Rogers, Janet (Scott) Harner, Laura Syrovatka, Jimmy (Marilyn) Syrovatka, Mickey (Dawn) Syrovatka, Matt (Jenna) Syrovatka, and Theresa (Joe) Springer; grandchildren: Kassidy, Kasi, Ella, Joshua, Samantha, Kevin, Steven, Peyton, Jacob, Skylar, Ethan, Harper, Aria, and Anna; and sister, Kathy Hennigar.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents: Michael and Marie Kovac; and grandchildren: Rylee and Addison.Nancy enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She loved vacationing, "Da Bears!", and spending time with her family; especially her children and grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Helen's Church, 302 N. Madison St., Hebron, IN 46341, with Fr. Frank Torres officiating.View and/or sign Nancy's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.