Nancy J. (Truby) Donovan

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL
11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U. S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane)
St. John, IN
Obituary
Nancy J. Donovan (nee Truby)

DYER, IN - Nancy J. Donovan (nee Truby), age 79, late of Dyer, IN and formerly of the East Side passed away on June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Dennis Donovan for 56 years.

Loving mother of Patricia Heaney, Virginia Phillips, Joan (late James) Slimski, late William Heaney and John (Maryann) Donovan. Devoted grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of many. Nancy was one of nine children all of whom predeceased her with the exception of her surviving brother Ted (Linda) Truby. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U. S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373. Private family inurnment at St. Mary Cemetery Evergreen Park, IL. 219-365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com.


Published in The Times on June 18, 2019
