VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy J. Scharf, 83, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born December 9, 1935 to Charles and Lillian (Vick) Lustgarten and graduated from Wirt High School in 1953. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church where she had been active in numerous activities over the years. Nancy served as the family caregiver and godmother. Her late career at Brummit Elementary School opened the door to becoming Duneland Schools book processor at the advent of computerization.

On October 17, 1959 she married Eric Scharf who survives along with their children, Michael Scharf and Jennifer (Chris) Hatseras, grandchildren, Craig Scharf, Zachary and Emily Hatseras, great-granddaughter, Marley, brother, Ronald (Virginia) Lustgarten, sister, Patsy Miller and beloved "Aunt Nancy" to a score of loving nieces and nephews whom she and Eric had hosted to many events prior to their own children's births. She was preceded in death by her a daughter, Kristin Scharf in 2016 and siblings: Arlyn, Elvira, Leonard, Robert, Raymond, William and Carol.A visitation will be held Friday May 3, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME - VALPARAISO with memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m.