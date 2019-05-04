Nancy J. Smith (nee Isolampi)

Nancy J. Smith (nee Isolampi), age 89 of Indianapolis, formerly of Merrillville, passed away April 30, 2019. Born in Hancock, MI, she spent many summers with her cousins in the Upper Peninsula. Nancy was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, class of 1948 and University of Michigan class of 1952. She taught elementary school in Gary and substitute taught at Blessed Sacrament School in the 1960s. She was a member of Beta Gamma Upsilon, and volunteered at Broadway Methodist Hospital. She was a loving and caring daughter, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, aunt and cousin. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents- Sulho Elmer and Toini Bertha Isolampi; husband, Daniel R. Smith; grandson, Patrick. She is survived by three sons, Daniel (Beth) of Lawrenceville, GA, David (Karen) of Indianapolis, IN, Douglas (Mary Beth) of Chandler, AZ, Smith; three grandchildren- Danny (Laura), Douglas, Matthew (Jenna), David, Courtney, Connor; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Noah, Luke, Ethan. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery.