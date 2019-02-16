Nancy Jane Naddy

VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy Jane Naddy, 92 of Valparaiso passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born November 22, 1926 in Chicago, IL to the late Clarence and Ella Mae (Webb) Beam. Nancy worked for 29 years as a switch board operator for Ingalls Hospital in Harvey, IL. She was a longtime member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Hazel Crest, IL and had attended Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, Portage.On September 7, 1946 in Chicago, IL Nancy married Richard Francis "Bud" Naddy, Jr., who preceded her in death March 12, 1994. She is survived by her children, Richard (Maureen) Naddy III, William Naddy, Lawrence (Dorothy) Naddy, Daniel Naddy, Michael (Janice) Naddy, and Joyce (Debbie Roach) Norris; 24 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Beverly Beam. Nancy was also preceded in death by her daughter, Linda; son, John "Jack"; daughter-in-law, Pamela; and siblings, Clarence, Gertrude, and Gerald.Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 7:00 PM. Following cremation a private burial of ashes will take place at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.