Nancy Jean Pavelka

DYER, IN - It is with great sadness the family of Nancy Jean Pavelka announces her passing on Sunday December 1, 2019 at age 76.

Nancy will be forever remembered by her children Marty, Rich, and Jenny (Darren McEntire); grandchildren Morgan (Mike Weage), Amanda, Thomas, Mae, and Matthew; siste Connie Pepler, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Marty Sr., parents Robert and Martha Coomes, and grandson Jordan.

Funeral services will be held on Monday December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Monday December 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.