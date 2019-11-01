Nancy Jean Weimer

MONROE, WI - Nancy Jean Weimer, age 75 went to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Monroe, WI. Born September 9, 1944 in Porter County, IN, she was the beloved daughter of Harwood and Vera Hendrickson Weimer. She attended Liberty Township Schools in Indiana. Her senior year she moved to Livingston, MT graduating from Park High School in 1962. She held various office positions in Minneapolis, Chicago and Valparaiso before spending her final years prior to retirement as a professional caregiver in Indiana and Arizona.

Nancy is survived by numerous cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Neil and Bryan.

Nancy grew up attending Liberty Bible Church, Chesterton, IN. She also attended New Life Fellowship, Sun City, AZ and Evangelical Free Church of Gratiot, Wisconsin.

Nancy longed for heaven to be reunited with her mom and brother Neil, and baby brother Bryan, who were all killed in a tragic car accident when she was 13. Nancy loved knitting and crocheting blankets to give as gifts. She loved the challenge of solving Sudoku puzzles but most of all Nancy loved spending time reading and studying her Bible. Nancy loved to tell jokes, tease and just being difficult. Her deep laugh will always be remembered by those she shared with. She loved kids, always sharing peppermints and giving gifts. A source of great joy for Nancy was reconnecting with her cousin, Dennis who brought her much love and encouragement her last years of life. Nancy will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N Calumet Ave. Chesterton, IN with Pastor Glen Andes and Pastor Kevin Cernek officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Memorial Park, Valparaiso, IN.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Nancy's name at the Gratiot Evangelical Free Church, P.O. Box 6, Gratiot, WI 53541. Funds to be given to CareNet Pregnancy Center, Monroe, Wisconsin. The ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME-DARLINGTON, is serving the family.

