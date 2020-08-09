Nancy Jeanette Mills Pavelka

Nancy Jeanette Mills Pavelka, age 77, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Ronald, and their three children: Elizabeth Ann of Lisle, IL; Dr. Jeffrey Peter of Portland, Oregon; and Dr. Christopher Daniel of Indianapolis, IN; and many grandchildren with fur and four legs. In addition she is survived by brother Daniel Mills of Arlington, Virginia. She was preceded in death by parents Dwight Peter "Speedy" Mills and Helen Jeanette McKay Mills and sisters Laura Mills Schnaitter and Margery Mills Jessup.

Nancy was born October 31, 1942, in Madison, IN, and often claimed to have special powers due to her Halloween birthday. She graduated from Madison High School, in Madison, IN, in 1960 and was the class valedictorian. She also received the Indiana state GAA award her senior year. She received a dance scholarship to Indiana University after years of ballet training throughout her childhood and teenage years. She graduated from Indiana University with a nursing degree and worked as a pediatric nurse at Riley Children's Hospital. She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Kappa sorority and a Daughter of the American Revolution.

If asked the life achievement she was most proud of, that would be raising her three children. She was extremely devoted to her children and was willing to help them in any way possible to allow them to reach their goals. She sat through many practices, cheered at countless games, and pulled many all-nighters helping with school projects. She was very proud to tell those she met that her daughter was an attorney and two sons were physicians. She always enjoyed hearing about and discussing interesting cases with her sons.

Nancy loved the arts and would never turn down the chance to see a live performance. Music and theater brought her much happiness throughout her life. She was also an avid sports fan and attended Munster sporting events before her children competed and long after they graduated. When she was too weak to attend in person she would listen or watch on WJOB. Her love of sports went beyond high school, as she enjoyed college and professional sports, as well as auto racing.

She was a lover of people and life. She knew no stranger and had a knack for making people smile and laugh. She would often be surprised that people would remember her and recognize her voice after one meeting. Unfortunately as her valvular heart disease and heart failure became worse, she was less able to be out around those she loved and enjoyed spending time with. That only increased with the pandemic. Her spirit decided it was time to leave a weak body and move on to where she could do more.

The one thing she repeatedly told us in the hospital was that she wanted to stay alive to vote for Biden and watch Trump lose. It was disheartening for her to see all the progress that had been made through her life and most recently by President Obama, only to have it reversed by Trump.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Mom also requests you vote for Biden and have a big party when Trump is history!

Services will be private at this time and streamed on Zoom for those who would like to join. There will be a celebration of life held when it is safe to do so. "We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience." -Pierre Teilhard de Chardin

