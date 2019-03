Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Joy Fox.

Nancy Joy Fox

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Nancy Joy Fox, age 67 of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She is survived by two brothers, Ronald A. (late Veronica) Fox and Randall R. (Sachico) Fox; sister, Sharon (late David) Beare; nephews, Robert (Lisa) Fox and Brian R. (Julie) Fox; niece, Janet (Daniel) Granados. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur A. and Fay E. Fox.

Private funeral services were provided by FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN.

To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.