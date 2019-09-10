Nancy K. Ford

CROWN POINT, IN - Nancy K. Ford, age 73, of Crown Point, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born in New Jersey on January 7, 1946. Nancy will be remembered as a caring, hard working woman who was a mother figure to many.

Nancy is survived by her son, Jim (Kim) Ford; grandchildren, Kacie (Tony) Fonce, Kara (Zac Toth) Ford; great grandson, Tate; step son, Doug (Julie) Overdeer; step grandchildren, Sydney and Kinsey Overdeer; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ford; mother, Nancy A. Fleener (nee Shopick); and sisters, Roseanne Sanford, Kathy Milke.

A memorial service for Nancy will take place Thursday, September 12, 2019 with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Winfield Chapel, 10909 Randolph St. Crown Point/Winfield, IN 46307. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.