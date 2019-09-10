Nancy K. Ford (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Nan was such a wonderful person to me. I am so thankful..."
    - Melissa Overdeer
  • "Nancy will be missed. She was a wonderful person in so many..."
    - Mary Cehoda
  • "Not sure were to begin, there are so many wonderful things..."
    - Mary Maleckar
  • "Im so sorry for your loss, sending my deepest condolences,..."
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-661-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Nancy K. Ford

CROWN POINT, IN - Nancy K. Ford, age 73, of Crown Point, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born in New Jersey on January 7, 1946. Nancy will be remembered as a caring, hard working woman who was a mother figure to many.

Nancy is survived by her son, Jim (Kim) Ford; grandchildren, Kacie (Tony) Fonce, Kara (Zac Toth) Ford; great grandson, Tate; step son, Doug (Julie) Overdeer; step grandchildren, Sydney and Kinsey Overdeer; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ford; mother, Nancy A. Fleener (nee Shopick); and sisters, Roseanne Sanford, Kathy Milke.

A memorial service for Nancy will take place Thursday, September 12, 2019 with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Winfield Chapel, 10909 Randolph St. Crown Point/Winfield, IN 46307. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on Sept. 10, 2019
