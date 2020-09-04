Nancy K. Nicoletto

VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy K. Nicoletto, 73, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born January 5, 1947 in Geneseo, IL to John and Priscilla (Cherry) Klemmer. Nancy made her career with the Porter County Courts for 37 years in the Clerk's Office as a Court Administrator and Bailiff. She had been a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Winfield and enjoyed volunteering with the VNA Hospice program.

In 1992 she married Anthony "Tony" Nicoletto who preceded her in death in 2013. Survivors include her children, Ky (Mindy) Badgley and Brock (Stephanie) Badgley, step-children, Derek (Keith) Nicoletto, Ryan (Cindy) Nicoletto and Danny (Iris) Nicoletto, siblings, Cary (Bill) Garner, Janet Mackerlay, and Julie (Bobby) Price, and grandchildren, Asher, Harrison, Winnie, Willow and Basil Nicoletto. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jay and Michael Klemmer and sister, Mary Kabatra.

A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.