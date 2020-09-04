1/
Nancy K. Nicoletto
1947 - 2020
Nancy K. Nicoletto

VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy K. Nicoletto, 73, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born January 5, 1947 in Geneseo, IL to John and Priscilla (Cherry) Klemmer. Nancy made her career with the Porter County Courts for 37 years in the Clerk's Office as a Court Administrator and Bailiff. She had been a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Winfield and enjoyed volunteering with the VNA Hospice program.

In 1992 she married Anthony "Tony" Nicoletto who preceded her in death in 2013. Survivors include her children, Ky (Mindy) Badgley and Brock (Stephanie) Badgley, step-children, Derek (Keith) Nicoletto, Ryan (Cindy) Nicoletto and Danny (Iris) Nicoletto, siblings, Cary (Bill) Garner, Janet Mackerlay, and Julie (Bobby) Price, and grandchildren, Asher, Harrison, Winnie, Willow and Basil Nicoletto. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jay and Michael Klemmer and sister, Mary Kabatra.

A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.



Published in The Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
SEP
4
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
I will miss you dearly Nancy. We had so much fun and many laughs on your visits back to Geneseo. You are in our hearts forever.
Diana L Packer
Friend
September 3, 2020
Nancy was a classmate and friend from school in Geneseo, Il. Nancy was a good friend who always had a smile for everyone. RIP Nancy! Condolences to the family!
Linda (Klemm)Kerjer
Classmate
