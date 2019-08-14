Nancy K. Patrick "Nanny"

HAMMOND, IN - Nancy K. Patrick "Nanny" age 77 of Hammond passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019.

She is survived by her daughters; Barbara (William) Miller, Julie Lindsley, and Debra Berry, grandchildren; Tricia Wright, Jennifer Wright, Mark (Christine) Lindsley, Daniel (Caitlin) Berry, and Austin Berry, and eight great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband of 58 years; Shilo Patrick, parents Ray and Mable Monnett, and her three brothers and three sisters.

Per Nancy's request, there will be no services and cremation was chosen. Nancy's family will be celebrating her life at a private memorial.

Nancy retired after 30 plus years as a CNA. She took great pride in her family and home, making sure to celebrate each and every child's milestones. A loving wife, mother, and nanny to all who knew her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her biggest joy came from creating extra special holidays for her family to gather. Nancy also had a great love for her yard, taking extra care and attention to her flowers and gardening. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, INC. P.O. Box 96262 Washington, DC. 20090.

