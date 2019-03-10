Nancy Kay Dancho

MUNSTER, IN - Nancy Kay Dancho, 74, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday March 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Joseph (Mary) Dancho, Marlisa (Brian) Wright, grandson Joshua Wright, sisters Audrey Shrake, Donna Richwalski, Karen Brite and numerous additional loving nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Eva Pilsitz, brother Gene Pilsitz and life partner Larry Crane.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Nancy was retired from Dunn & Bradstreet, Chicago, IL.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.