MUNSTER, IN - Nancy Kay Dancho, 74, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday March 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Joseph (Mary) Dancho, Marlisa (Brian) Wright, grandson Joshua Wright, sisters Audrey Shrake, Donna Richwalski, Karen Brite and numerous additional loving nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Eva Pilsitz, brother Gene Pilsitz and life partner Larry Crane.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Nancy was retired from Dunn & Bradstreet, Chicago, IL.

Published in The Times on Mar. 10, 2019
