Nancy L. Myers

VALPARAISO, IN -

Nancy L. Myers, 87 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born September 29, 1932 in Gary, IN to the late Hall and Ruth (Wheeler) Demmond, and grew up in Miller. Nancy graduated from Wirt High School in 1950, where she was homecoming queen. She was a long time resident of Portage, and later built a retirement home in Westville. Nancy spent her final years at Rittenhouse Village and Avalon Springs in Valparaiso.

Nancy was a dental assistant to Dr. Griffith in Miller, before being employed by Portage Township Schools as secretary to the superintendent for 26 years. Upon retirement, she volunteered at Kids Alive International in Valparaiso. Nancy looked forward to her monthly Bunco Club and loved to watch sports, especially IU basketball and tennis matches. She enjoyed camping, collecting and decorating with antiques, playing board games, and cooking and entertaining friends and family. Nancy loved animals, especially her beloved cats: Bailey, Mimi, and Misty.

Nancy was saved at an early age at Central Baptist Church and was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, her Savior for her entire life. She attended Central Baptist Church in Gary, before becoming a longtime member of Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton, and most recently a member of Valley Baptist Church in Valparaiso. Nancy supported many Christian organizations and missionaries throughout her life.

On September 26, 1952 in Gary, Nancy married Richard Myers, who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by their son, Richard (Nancy) Myers, Jr. of Valparaiso; sisters in law: Jackie Demmond and Mary Lou Demmond; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Jack, Bruce, and Doug Demmond; and sister, Jane Smith.

A private funeral service was held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME. The burial followed at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to Kids Alive International, 2507 Cumberland Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or Missionary Aviation Fellowship, P.O. Box 47, Nampa, ID 83653.