1/1
Nancy L. Myers
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy L. Myers

VALPARAISO, IN -

Nancy L. Myers, 87 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born September 29, 1932 in Gary, IN to the late Hall and Ruth (Wheeler) Demmond, and grew up in Miller. Nancy graduated from Wirt High School in 1950, where she was homecoming queen. She was a long time resident of Portage, and later built a retirement home in Westville. Nancy spent her final years at Rittenhouse Village and Avalon Springs in Valparaiso.

Nancy was a dental assistant to Dr. Griffith in Miller, before being employed by Portage Township Schools as secretary to the superintendent for 26 years. Upon retirement, she volunteered at Kids Alive International in Valparaiso. Nancy looked forward to her monthly Bunco Club and loved to watch sports, especially IU basketball and tennis matches. She enjoyed camping, collecting and decorating with antiques, playing board games, and cooking and entertaining friends and family. Nancy loved animals, especially her beloved cats: Bailey, Mimi, and Misty.

Nancy was saved at an early age at Central Baptist Church and was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, her Savior for her entire life. She attended Central Baptist Church in Gary, before becoming a longtime member of Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton, and most recently a member of Valley Baptist Church in Valparaiso. Nancy supported many Christian organizations and missionaries throughout her life.

On September 26, 1952 in Gary, Nancy married Richard Myers, who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by their son, Richard (Nancy) Myers, Jr. of Valparaiso; sisters in law: Jackie Demmond and Mary Lou Demmond; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Jack, Bruce, and Doug Demmond; and sister, Jane Smith.

A private funeral service was held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME. The burial followed at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to Kids Alive International, 2507 Cumberland Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or Missionary Aviation Fellowship, P.O. Box 47, Nampa, ID 83653.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved