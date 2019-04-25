Nancy L. Rust

LaCROSSE, IN - Nancy L. Rust, 81 of LaCrosse, IN and Mesa, AZ passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born July 20, 1937 she graduated from LaCrosse High School and retired as Branch Manager of Horizon Bank in Wanatah.

Nancy married her childhood sweetheart, Ronald K. Rust who survives along with four children, eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts with service beginning at 5:00 p.m. and dinner following at LaCrosse Methodist Church.

Memorials to Hospice of the Valley, 1982 E. Woodside Ct., Gilbert, AZ 85297.