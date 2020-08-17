1/1
Rev. Nancy L. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. Nancy L. Thompson

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rev. Nancy L. Thompson, age 90, of East Chicago passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital. She is survived by five children: Bruce Austin, Linda Hardaway, John (Karen) Davis, Fred Thompson, II and Bradford Thompson; 12 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; stepson, Kenny Davis and a host other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Fred Thompson and son, Gregory Thompson.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 4911 McCook Avenue East Chicago, Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 First Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Thompson was retired from Hammond Drapery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Rev. Nancy may you sleep in peace. You fought a good fight. Now it's time for your reward. My sincere condolences to the family.
Jeannie M. Wash-Coleman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved