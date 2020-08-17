Rev. Nancy L. Thompson

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rev. Nancy L. Thompson, age 90, of East Chicago passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital. She is survived by five children: Bruce Austin, Linda Hardaway, John (Karen) Davis, Fred Thompson, II and Bradford Thompson; 12 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; stepson, Kenny Davis and a host other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Fred Thompson and son, Gregory Thompson.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 4911 McCook Avenue East Chicago, Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 First Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Thompson was retired from Hammond Drapery.