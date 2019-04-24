Nancy L. Wallace

Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Home and Cremation Services
5840 Hohman Ave.
Hammond, IN
46320
(219)-932-0260
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
Nancy L. Wallace

HAMMOND, IN - Nancy L. Wallace age 77, of Hammond, IN passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband Russell Wallace; daughter Laura Wallace; sons Daniel (Celia) Wallace and David (Marcia) Wallace; sister, Barbara (Ed) Allande. Preceded in death by her brother Mike Murphy.

Visitation Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. prayer service 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Roy Moffitt officiating, at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Cremation to follow. www.burnskish.com


Published in The Times on Apr. 24, 2019
