Nancy Lee Edwards (nee Brown)

LATHAM, NY - Nancy Lee Edwards (nee Brown), 77, of Latham, NY, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, November 4, 2019, in Albany NY. She was born June 4, 1942 in Mishawaka, IN, the youngest of seven, to the late Stella and Arthur Brown. Nancy was married to Ralph Edwards in 1961, who predeceased her in 2010. She was a life-long member of the Nazarene Church and faithful servant of God who cherished her family. Nancy and her family were long-time residents of Lake Station, IN.

Her son Daniel predeceased her in 1995, and is survived by her sons Wayne and Martin, daughters Michelle and Connie, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will take place Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Judith Engel officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart.

