CHESTERTON, IN - Nancy Lois (Brown) Wild, age 83 of Chesterton, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1936 in Jerusalem, OH to Harry and Myrtle (Harris) Brown.

Nancy is survived by her children, Wendelin Jo Wild, Wanda Wild, and Wesley (Tina) Wild; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Brown; father, Harry Brown; her loving husband of 58 years, Richard Wild; three brothers, and one sister.

Nancy loved to teach Sunday School and sing in her church choir. She loved music, playing the piano and other instruments, and sharing her musical talent. Nancy loved gardening and talking with people and she always had a smile on her face.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday September 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.