Nancy Lynn Glaser (nee Regashus)

FLOSSMOOR, IL - Nancy Lynn Glaser (nee Regashus) 76 of Flossmoor, IL, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, February 3, 2020 at Prairie Manor, Chicago Heights, IL. She is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Geoffrey Glaser; loving sister of Peter (Susan) Regashus; cherished aunt of Jon (Kim) Regashus and Matthew (Meagan) Regashus; adoring great aunt of five nephews.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a future date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting.

Nancy Glaser was born on July 6, 1943 to William and Marie (Rapchak) Regashus. She was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1961. She was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and loved to travel. She was a retiree of the Sinclair / Arco Refinery, East Chicago, with a service of 20 years, and was the first elected female president of the O.C.A.W. Devoted to her family, Nancy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.