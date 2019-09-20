Nancy Lypka

HIGHLAND, IN - Nancy Lypka (79) of Highland, IN, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Victor Lypka of Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, and her parents Graydon and Nora Coffman (Price). Nancy was a native of NW Indiana, born in Hammond July 9, 1940. She graduated Hammond High School in 1958 and later IU Northwest in 1982. She married Victor in 1961. She was an entrepreneur, running her own upholstering business from 1972 to 1982. She was an avid seamstress, making clothes and Barbie outfits, as well as doing upholstery work for friends and family. She was able to work from home and raise her two daughters, Amy (Ron) Klinger, and Victoria (Scott) Phillips. Nancy never missed her daughters' performances, concerts, track meets, or softball games. Nancy and Victor enjoyed traveling, visiting American sites from New York City to the Grand Canyon and abroad as far as Israel.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN with Randy Harrison, Minister officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (time of service) at the funeral home. Those who knew her will miss her witty humor and cheerful smile. Please visit www.kuiperfh.com.