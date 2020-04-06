Nancy M. Lyzenga

MUNSTER, IN - Nancy M. Lyzenga, nee Van Dyke, age 79, of Munster, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Marvin Lyzenga. Loving mother of the late Steven (Kim) Lyzenga, Dan (Julie) Lyzenga, Sandy (Bill) Vree, Kristy (John) Crider, and Barb (Paul) Bakker. Dear grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ray (late Vivian) Van Dyke, Harvey Van Dyke and the late Barbara Van Dyke. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Wilhelmina Van Dyke. Nancy was a nurse for many years at the Hammond Clinic. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Private family funeral service Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN, with Rev. Steve Miller officiating. The service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. from Smits Funeral Home website (go to the Facebook link at www.SMITSFH.com). Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Mission Fund at Village Church (14849 93rd Ave., Dyer, IN 46311). We encourage you to leave a message of condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300.