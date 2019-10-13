Nancy Manka (nee Szany)

LYNWOOD, IL - Nancy Manka (nee Szany), age 81 of Lynwood, IL passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She is survived by her one son, Richard (Jill) Manka; two daughters, Kathy (David) Bremner and Mary Ann (Mike) Ehlebracht; eight grandchildren, Richard, Kristalyn, and Alexis Manka, Amy and Katelyn (Floyd) Bremner-Farkas, Kristin (Corey) Geerdts, and Douglas and Megan Ehlebracht; one sister, Susan (Thomas) Kruk; two brothers, Gregory (Constance) Szany and Dennis (Karen) Szany; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Susan (nee Millan) Szany; husband, Richard Manka; her brothers, Robert, Gerald, Wayne, Louis; and sister, Sylvia (Riebe).

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Nancy was a graduate of Hammond High School Class of 1956. Formerly worked for Queen Anne Candy Co. of Hammond, IN, Pronto Foods of South Holland, IL, and Jewel-Osco in Munster, IN. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Hammond, IN. Nancy was an avid collector of Angels. She was known as the matriarch of the Szany family. Nancy's favorite things included watching her HGTV and cooking programs and building jigsaw puzzles with the family. Family meant everything to her. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family and her devoted Corgi, Craig. www.kishfuneralhome.net