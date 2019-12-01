Nancy P. Cox

PORTAGE, IN - Nancy P. Cox, age 82 of Portage, went to be with the Lord in the early morning on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the comfort of her home after a fight with Alzheimer's.She was born at St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, Indiana on July 28, 1937 to Ferdinand and Mary Giotti. She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Monroe Cox (2001) and daughter Kathi Wayne, who passed away in 2018; son-in-law William (Bill) Konopasek who passed away in 1995.

She is survived by her children: Carolyn Konopasek who was her caregiver for the past several years, Fred (Cathy) Cox, William (Garth) Cox-Knight, Helen (Pete) Corralez, Mary (Mike) Hubbard; her 23 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sister Linda Gary; brother Dave Giotti; and son-in-law Wayman Wayne.

Before her fight with Alzheimer's, her life was dedicated to loving and serving her family in countless ways. She was known for her daily wake up calls to her children and even grandchildren to insure they were ready to start their day. She enjoyed caring for others through babysitting, helping around the house, and was also known for always having gum, candy, and pop for others. Nancy was a simple woman who loved and dedicated her life to her family. May she rest in peace.

Nancy was cremated and will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE in charge of arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to share online condolences or memories.