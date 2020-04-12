Nancy R. Anderson

Service Information
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
46303
(219)-374-5518
Interment
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Calumet Park Cemetery
2305 West 73rd Ave
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Nancy R. Anderson, Age 79, of Merrillville, IN, passed away at home Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, of 59 years, Paul H. Anderson; as well as her children, son, Paul T. (Christine) Anderson and daughter Rebecca (Thomas) Alicea; she was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Rutger, Beven and Shadiya Anderson and Timothy, Greta, and Emma Alicea. Preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Florence Newman; and brother Bert Richard (Dick) Newman.

Nancy was a proud lifelong resident of Merrillville, a Merrillville High School graduate. Nancy was an avid embroiderer and cross stitcher. She enjoyed the pursuit of family genealogy research and the history of American barns. In her earlier years she did church work and decorated cakes, Anderson's Cakery.

BURDAN FUNERAL HOME has cared for Nancy but due to covid-19 situation there will only be a graveside service and burial Monday, April 13, 2020 at noon in Calumet Park Cemetery.

www.burdanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Apr. 12, 2020
