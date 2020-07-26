Nancy R. Detterline

PORTAGE, IN - Nancy R. Detterline passed away on July 19, 2020 at 84 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her son, Harold W. (Connie Brooks) Detterline, grandchildren, Cassie (Chris) Ton and Jason K. Detterline, great grandchildren, Makayla Detterline, Cayleb Detterline, Haily Ton and Kevin Detterline, special friend, Marilyn Wade.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Harold A. Detterline, father, James N. Wagoner, mother, Ruth Reynolds, brothers, James, Alvin, Robert Wagoner, sisters, Janice Salem, Beatrice Cundiff, Norma Bynum and Mary Peek.

Nancy worked at Wiseway Foods in the Bakery for three years. When her husband retired, they moved to El Segundo, CA and managed Antigua Apartments. He passed away three years after moving there, she stayed six more years and then moved back to Hobart area to be close to family. Nancy volunteered at Bethesda Resale in Valparaiso for three years and then as a "Pink Lady" at St. Mary Medical Center with 3,000 hours of service. She also worked at Brentwood Assisted Living as a receptionist until she retired at age 75. She enjoyed making crafts, going to Craft Festivals and making quilts for the Women's Homeless Shelter. She was a resident at Miller's Assisted Living for five years and leaves special friends, Evelyn and Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancys memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Dr., Hobart, IN 46342.

