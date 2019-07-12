Nancy R. Heiligstedt (nee Temme)

CROWN POINT, IN - Nancy R. Heiligstedt (nee Temme), age 88, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Racine, WI, passed away on July 10, 2019 at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point, IN. Nancy is survived by her four children: Ann (Justin) Heiligstedt-Plumlee of Crown Point, IN; Michael (Laurel) Heiligstedt of Crown Point, IN; John (Michele) Heiligstedt of Crown Point, IN; and Stephen (Sue) Heiligstedt of Schererville, IN. She also leaves behind four beloved grandchildren who were the light of her life: Heather (August) Veron of Crawfordsville, IN; Matthew Heiligstedt of Noblesville, IN; Stephanie Heiligstedt of Crown Point, IN; and John Patrick (JP) Heiligstedt of Crown Point, IN; and was delighted by the arrival of her great-granddaughter, Claire Elizabeth Veron. Nancy is further survived by niece, Laurie (Phil) Adams and nephews: Jeffrey (Sue) Carlson and Eric (Rachel) Carlson; multiple great-nieces and nephews; and a host of friends whom she held dear.

A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 beginning at 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 4:00 p.m. with Fr. David Pearson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be made to the following organizations that meant so much to Nancy: The Anglican Digest, 805 County Road 102, Eureka Springs, AR 72632-9705, or online at www.anglicandigest.org; or Nashotah House Theological Seminary, Advancement Office, 2777 Mission Rd., Nashotah, WI 53058, or online at www.nashotah.edu.

