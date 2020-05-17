Nancy Scott Crepeau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Scott Crepeau ST. JOHN, IN - Nancy Scott Crepeau, 67, of St John, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Nancy was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend who loved others more than herself. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Aaron) Hodge, son, Scott (Kyleigh) Crepeau, grandchildren, Cameron and Carsyn Crepeau, sisters, Suzanne Scott and Lisa (Scott) McAlister, mother, Margaret (Harry) Smiddy, step-sister, Patricia (Bob) Danowski, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Crepeau, father, Fred Scott, sister, Maureen Koester, niece, Katherine Pranno and step-father, Harry Smiddy. Nancy lost her five year battle with breast cancer peacefully and without pain which were exactly her wishes. She was laid to rest next to the love of her life, Chris Crepeau, and whom, no question, had the nicest dinner date planned for her in heaven, as she crossed over. She was well known in the area for her Candles by Crepeau business which she ran with Chris and brought joy to all. As messages have poured in about the kindness, selflessness and resolute loving nature she carried with ease, we know a Celebration of Life during the summer will be a great way to say goodbye. Details will come at a later time as to when and where this will be. Funeral services were private. In the meantime, say a prayer, light a candle, raise a glass or make a donation until we can celebrate her life with each other. If you wish to make a donation to The Hospice of the Calumet Area in her honor, please use this link: http://www.hospicecalumet.org/get-involved/donate/. www.kishfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 16, 2020
Nan will be forever in my heart. I worked with Nan for a few years and she was a beautiful and warm soul.
Kae Scott
Coworker
May 16, 2020
Nan will be forever in my heart. I worked with Nan for a few years and she was a beautiful and warm soul.
Kae Scott
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved