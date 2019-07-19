Nancy Susan Ashby (nee Pokrifcak)

SARASOTA, FL - Nancy Susan Ashby (nee Pokrifcak), age 74, passed away in Sarasota, FL on Thursday July 11, 2019. She was born in East Chicago, IN on August 15, 1944. She graduated from E.C. Roosevelt High School and worked for Standard Oil, Sears Catalog, and Hammond School City as a clerical assistant. Nancy lived in the Hessville section of Hammond, IN for 50 years and Sarasota, FL for 13 years. She loved camping at Bill and Bev's Campground in Warsaw, IN (46 year). Nancy was preceded in death by her parents John and Emily Pokrifcak, several Aunts and Uncle's, including her favorite Uncle Steve "Stich" Pokrifcak.

She is survived by her sister Arlene Rhea of Bloomington, IN, her husband of 55 years James C. Ashby Jr. of Sarasota, FL, son James Gregory (Pam Harvey) Ashby of Schererville IN, son John Michael (Renee) Ashby of Kapolei, HI, daughter Suzanne Marie (Harold Jenkins) Ashby of Spartanburg SC, and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy devoted most of her time in support of her family encouraging them to do their best at whatever they did. She will be remembered as a loving Mother, Wife, Sister, Niece, Aunt, Friend, and Grandma to eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren!

Arrangements will be for a Celebration of Life at a later date.