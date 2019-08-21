Nancy Yvonne Hall (nee Bielewicz)

NEW CHICAGO, IN - Nancy Yvonne Hall (nee Bielewicz), age 73, of New Chicago, passed away peacefully August 11, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Arthur Hall; 3 grandchildren, Mariah Sluder, Dalton Sluder, Tyler Sluder; great grandson, Wyatt Sluder; sisters-in-law, Candace Bell and Sherry Hall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anne (Krol) Bielewicz; daughter, Traci Lynn (Terry) Sluder; and brother, Edward S. (Candace) Bell. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was dearly loved by all her family and friends. Nancy was a dedicated employee of the Anderson Company for 40 years.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church of Portage, 6659 U.S. Highway 6, Portage, IN.