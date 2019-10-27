Nanette K. Raduenz

DYER, IN - Nanette K. Raduenz, age 61, of Dyer passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Gary; son, Michael (Julie), with granddaughter, Zoey; siblings: Diane Kowalisyn, Pam Kowalisyn, and Nick Kowalisyn; nephew, Alex (Stephanie) Kowalisyn with son Bentley; niece Shawna (Keith) Coleman with children Lillian and Maverick; and by numerous cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Nick and Donna Kowalisyn.

Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave in Griffith, IN.

Nan graduated from Griffith High School class of 1976, Purdue University class of 1980, and John Marshall Law School class of 1984. Nan was a Magistrate in Lake County Superior Court Room 5. She was a member of numerous professional associations, including: Lake County Bar Association - serving on the Board of directors from 2001 to 2013; Women's Lawyers Association - serving as Treasurer in 1999 and 2000 and Vice President in 2001 and 2002; Judicial Conference of Indiana, ADR Committee & Domestic Relations Committee; Indiana Chapter of Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC); Indiana State Bar Association; and the American Bar Association.

In lieu of flower, memorials in Nanette Raduenz name may be given to the Morton High School Mock Trial 6915 Grand Avenue Hammond, IN 46323 would be appreciated. For more information please call White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at

www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com