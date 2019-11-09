Natalie Koziol (nee Boilek)

HIGHLAND, IN - Natalie Koziol (nee Boilek), 52 of Highland, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband Frank Koziol, two sons Alex (Amanda) and Adam, grandsons Alex and Aidan, mother Loretta Maglish, brothers Rich Boilek (Nancy) and Mitch Boilek (Cindy), loyal godmother Annie Barr, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins.

Natalie was a dedicated Building Foreman at Merkley Elementary School for 20+ years. Her thoughtful demeanor and radiant personality endeared her to everyone she encountered.

She enjoyed gardening, home decorating, and most of all entertaining her grandsons.

Friends are invited to meet with the family Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (prayer service at 7:30 p.m.) at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Cremation will follow service. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.

