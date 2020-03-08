Natalie "Nada" (Zorich) Milos

Natalie "Nada" Milos (nee Zorich)

CROWN POINT, IN - Natalie "Nada" Milos (nee Zorich) age 84 of Crown Point, IN passed away March, 3, 2020. She was born and raised in Chicago and lived a large portion of her life in South Holland, IL. She is survived by her two sons: Shole and Billy, and a very large family and many dear friends all of whom loved her very much.

Services will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Visitation is 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. at St Archangel Michael Serbian Church in Lansing, IL followed by the funeral at Oak Hill Cemetery in Hammond, IN. 219-980-9070
Published in The Times on Mar. 8, 2020
