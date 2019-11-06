Natalie Rachelle coots (1990 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our hearts ache for the loss of your daughter. "
    - Betty Hoopingarner
  • "Jeff and family, Dave and I are so saddened to hear of..."
    - Dave and Diana Brosky
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful bright soul . We will..."
    - Amandove Richardson
  • "RIP Natalie. The little time that I spent with you I will..."
    - Rey Robles
  • "There are no words that can describe how I feel this would..."
    - George Klepper
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN
46368
(219)-762-3013
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Natalie Rachelle Coots

LAKE STATION, IN - Natalie Rachelle Coots, age 29, of Lake Station, passed away, Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1990 in Valparaiso, IN to Patsy Stephens and Jeff Coots. She will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her son, Robert Lowell Coots; daughter Makaylee Louise Coots-Walker; mother Patsy (Daniel) Stephens; father, Jeff (Darcie) Coots; brother, Christopher Daniel (Amber Starr) Coots; two sisters, Kara Nichole and Hannah Grace Coots; paternal grandmother, Denise Coots; maternal grandmother, Sharon Salyers, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

A funeral service for Natalie will take place Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.