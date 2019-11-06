Natalie Rachelle Coots

LAKE STATION, IN - Natalie Rachelle Coots, age 29, of Lake Station, passed away, Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1990 in Valparaiso, IN to Patsy Stephens and Jeff Coots. She will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her son, Robert Lowell Coots; daughter Makaylee Louise Coots-Walker; mother Patsy (Daniel) Stephens; father, Jeff (Darcie) Coots; brother, Christopher Daniel (Amber Starr) Coots; two sisters, Kara Nichole and Hannah Grace Coots; paternal grandmother, Denise Coots; maternal grandmother, Sharon Salyers, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

A funeral service for Natalie will take place Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.