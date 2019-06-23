Nathaniel T. "Nat" Pappalardo

LaGRANGE, IL -

Nathaniel T. "Nat" Pappalardo, 70 of LaGrange, IL passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his residence following a courageous battle with Lou Gehrig's (ALS) Disease. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Marcia (nee Dybel); loving father of Bethany Pappalardo, Dr. Jennifer Pappalardo and Mark (Elizabeth) Pappalardo; adoring "Papa" of Hailey, Mark James, Addison and Elsie; cherished son of Mary (Czachor) Pappalardo and the late Nat Pappalardo; dear brother of Tom (Carol) Pappalardo and Karen (Randy) Curtis; many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins and in-laws of the late Andrew and Mary Therese Dybel family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St., and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment of cremains at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Tuesday from 9:00am to time of services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN.

Nat Pappalardo was born on December 21, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois and was a longtime resident of LaGrange. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, Hammond, Class of 1967. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity (Past President, 1971) and his Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago. Nat was a partner in the firm of Folgers Architects, Chicago with over 40 years of service. Nat enjoyed playing basketball and softball. He participated with the Downtown Architects Group and played with Legends of the Game for 16 years. Nat was inducted into their Hall of Fame on August 12, 2015. A devoted husband, dad and "papa", Nat will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, Skokie, IL, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.