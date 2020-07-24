1/
Neila A. Reynolds
1946 - 2020
Neila A. Reynolds

VALPARAISO, IN - Neila A. Reynolds, 74 of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born April 11, 1946 in Chicago to Vallan and Anita (Neely) Reynolds. Neila retired as a registered nurse, working at various medical centers in Northwest Indiana. She enjoyed baking, listening to classic rock, and was known for her honest quick wit, quiet confidence, and salty sense of humor.

On February 22, 1991 in Valparaiso, Neila married Morris Paulsen who survives along with her children, Valerie Huston, Laura (Ron Santos) Huston, Daniel (Leanne) Huston, and Hannah Huston; granddaughters, Faith Elizabeth and Alyza; and her brother, Brian (Deborah) Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Ellen Marie.

Private Family Services were held at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in The Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
