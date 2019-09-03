Nellie Irene Shephard

EVANSVILLE, WI - Nellie Irene Shephard, age 102, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Kelly House in Evansville, WI.

Nellie was born on February 17, 1917, in Atkinson, NB to James Leroy and Mabel Carlon Gray. She married Maurice Tunis and made their home in Hammond, IN. She later married Lynn Shephard and made their home in Sikeston, MO. Nellie retired from K-Mart and was a member of Wesley Methodist Church. Nellie is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Benjamin Hiserote, first husband Maurice Tunis, second husband Lynn Shephard, sisters Vivion McClanahan, Marjorie VanMatre, Lela Klinger, Velma Farley, Ellen Hiserote, Hazel Knudsen, Doris Bradley, brother Willard Hiserote, son-in-law Alfred Mills and step-grandson Alvah Mills.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy Mills, stepdaughter Judith Whited of Florence, AL, one sister Opal Wade, grandchildren George (Margaret) Schoonover, Debra (Thomas) Cichocki and James (Cheryl) Schoonover; step-grandchildren George, Carl, Lester and Alfred Mills Jr; nine great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, September 9, 2019, 8:30-10:30 a.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Randy Harrison, Minister officiating. Burial will follow at McKinley Memorial Gardens in Winamac, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Nellie's honor to Kelly House Assisted Living, 121 S. 5th Street, Evansville, WI 53536. www.kuiperfh.com