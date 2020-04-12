Nellie Mae Tanis (nee Swieringa)

MUNSTER, IN/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Nellie Mae (nee Swieringa) Tanis, age 96 of Munster, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Nellie is survived by her loving children; Earl (late Joanne) Tanis, Ken (Joy) Tanis, Martha (Mike) Foster, Bill (Reva) Tanis, Rhoda (Jim) Boonstra, Mary (Randall) Pittman, and Beth (Bob) Novak. Cherished grandmother of Mark, Keith, Jason, Steven, Kevin, Kathy, Traci, Tim, Andy, John, Carolyn, Melanie, Amanda, Christy, Jeff, Heather, Dan, Randy, Amy, Cole, Becki, and Jon, loving great grandmother of 34, brother-in-law Sam Smith and fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Nellie Mae was preceded in death by her husbands Ervin Tanis and Marvin Peterson and siblings Bernard Swieringa, Wilbur Swieringa, and Kathryn Smith.

Due to the current COVID-19 virus, funeral services for Nellie Mae will be private for family only. Nellie will be laid to rest at Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery, Dolton, IL. A celebration of life will take place later in the year.

Nellie was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. She truly loved the Lord and her family. Her love was displayed in everything she did and everyone she met. Nellie was blessed with seven children and in her daily devotion to the Lord, she had a special day of the week for each child and prayed for that child and her family. Nellie was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Nellie's name to World Of Life Bible Institute, Wycliffe Associates or International The Gideons Interrnational.

