Nestor Waldimir Semenyna

ST. JOHN, IN - Nestor Waldimir Semenyna (July 27, 1930-March 23, 2019) age 88 of St. John, formerly long time resident of Richton Park, IL.

Beloved husband of 63 years of Dorothy (nee Boyette). Loving father of John, David (Janet) and Denise (Michael) Pavlick. Proud grandfather of Tanya, Steven, Matthew, Kyle and Carly .Great-grandfather of six. Dear brother of Vera Mrhos and the late Shirley, Walter and Myron Semenyn.

Nestor served in the Air Force during the Korean War, enjoyed having coffee with Friends, a lifelong fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.

Services private with Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to CREMATION SOCIETY OF ILLINOIS, 800-622-8358.