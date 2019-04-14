Nettie M. Shoemaker (nee Blythe)

HAMMOND, IN - Nettie M. Shoemaker (nee Blythe), age 99, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Nettie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Homer; parents, Sallie and A.B. Blythe; sisters, Mable Hobdy and Anna Fentress Jones; brothers, Forrest, Orman, Lee, George and Arthur Blythe. She is survived by many dear nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to niece and caregiver, Sandra Ruban and caregivers, Shirley Weddington, Maria Perez and Angela Walk.

A Funeral Service celebrating Nettie's life will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324 with Rev. Larry Mosher officiating. Burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Monday April 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Nettie had a "green thumb". She could make anything grow into a spectacular flower and always had the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood. She made many friends from those who stopped to admire and visit her yard. She was known as "The Flower Lady". Nettie was loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated.

