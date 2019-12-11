Newton E. Campbell Jr.

Service Information
Newton E. Campbell, Sr.

GRIFFITH, IN - Newton E. Campbell Sr., 80, of Griffith, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving daughters: Kathleen (Wendell) Carter, Linda (Chris) Korzeniewski; grandchildren: Sam (fiance Brittany) Carter, Manon Carter, Tina (Myke) Pursell, Kyle Campbell, Ashley Korzeniewski, Hailey (Nathan) Fast, Chase (fiance Samantha) Korzeniewski; great grandchildren: Paxton, Leila, Riley and many additional loving family and friends. Newt was preceded in death by his loving wife Norma Jean, and son Newt, Jr.

A visitation will be held Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, 10:00 AM at Griffith Lutheran Church, 1000 North Broad St., Griffith, IN 46319, visitation 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Newt was a member of Griffith Lutheran Church, he retired from LTV Steel after 36 years of service. Newt coached Griffith Little League baseball for many years, he was always willing to help in any situation, and he never met a stranger.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.

Published in The Times on Dec. 11, 2019
