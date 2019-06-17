Nicholas A. Oprisko

Service Information
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-365-9554
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church
2011 Clark Street
Whiting, IN
Obituary
Nicholas A. Oprisko

HAMMOND, IN - Nicholas A. Oprisko age 95 of Hammond, IN passed away June 14, 2019. He is survived by three children: Jana (Earl) Abshire, James (Rose) Oprisko, Nikki (Jay) Bonnell, eight grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, two sisters Dorothy Williams, Caroline Pleasner, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 18, 2019, 10:00AM Directly at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church (2011 Clark Street) Whiting, IN, burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 80 in Whiting, IN. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS, memorial donations may be make to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church. Chapel Lawn Funeral Home Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements. 219-365-9554.


Published in The Times on June 17, 2019
Crown Point, IN   (219) 365-9554
