Nicholas A. Oprisko

HAMMOND, IN - Nicholas A. Oprisko age 95 of Hammond, IN passed away June 14, 2019. He is survived by three children: Jana (Earl) Abshire, James (Rose) Oprisko, Nikki (Jay) Bonnell, eight grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, two sisters Dorothy Williams, Caroline Pleasner, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 18, 2019, 10:00AM Directly at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church (2011 Clark Street) Whiting, IN, burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 80 in Whiting, IN. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS, memorial donations may be make to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church. Chapel Lawn Funeral Home Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements. 219-365-9554.