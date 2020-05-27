Nicholas Anthony "Nick" Ziemkowski
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas "Nick" Anthony Ziemkowski DOLTON, IL - Nicholas "Nick" Anthony Ziemkowski, age 18, late of Dolton. Nick was born on May 29, 2001 in South Chicago. He passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020. Beloved son of Mark and Valerie (nee Cushman); loving brother to John and Ann Ziemkowski; proud uncle to Alexis, Aaliyah, Taylen, Barrett, Tyton, Kannon, and Delyliah; devoted grandson of Jo Ann and the late John Ziemkowski, Harry and Leona Cushman, and Leonard Bird; dear nephew to Paula Dominguez and Kevin (Colleen) Ziemkowski. Nick was an active member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish as an Altar Server, helping out with many church events. Nick was a member and Worthy Knight of Genoa Council #1659. He was an avid gamer known by xHaLox99 with many international acquaintances. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service), (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 26, 2020
Dear Valerie and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Niki Morris
Family
May 26, 2020
My condolences to the Ziemkowski family on the death of Nick. He was taken much to early.To JoAnn Im so sorry for your loss..
Mary (Mroczkowski) Lewandowski
May 26, 2020
There is no heartache like losing a child. I share your sorrow and hold you close to my heart and in my prayers.
Christine Jurek
Friend
May 26, 2020
I did not know Nick, but I was friends with his grandmother, Joanne. And one of my daughters went to school with Kevin. I am so very sorry for you and the family. May he rest in peace. Gail Mennite Shilling
Gail Shilling
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
May 26, 2020
We cannot express the sorrow and heartache we felt upon hearing of Nicks passing. We would like to offer you our heartfelt condolences during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Deb/Dave McReynolds
Friend
May 26, 2020
Our Condolences to the Ziemkowski Family.
The Tennicotts
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved