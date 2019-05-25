Nicholas B. DeVries

LOWELL, IN - Nicholas B. DeVries, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 falling victim to a tragic automobile accident.

He is survived by his wife, Keri L. DeVries; children, Ryder Nicholas and Adley Mae DeVries, Nolan and Gabriel Todd; parents, Tim and Connie DeVries; siblings, Daniel, Caroline, James, and Michael DeVries, John (Robin) DeVries and Brian (Kerry) DeVries; maternal grandfather, Donald Brister; mother in law, Loanna (Tony) Diaz; father in law, Randy (Nancy) Hall; many nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family members as well as his lifelong best friend, Robert Ballas.

Preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Katherine Brister and uncle, Michael Brister.

Nick is remembered as a family man who adored his children and wife. He was the biggest Cubs fan and avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed playing baseball and throwing the football in the yard. Nick enjoyed numerous other activities like hunting and having family game night. His love of hot sauce was like the love of ketchup for most! He was a dedicated, hardworking and devoted employee of CL Vending for 14 years and a dear friend to many.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM and on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for the children's education.

