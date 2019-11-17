Nicholas C. Hevesy

DYER, IN - Nicholas C. Hevesy, age 84, late of Dyer, Indiana formerly of South Holland and Calumet City, passed away November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita A. Hevesy (nee Karas) for 63 years. Loving father of Nicholas Hevesy, Anthony (Maureen) Hevesy, and Vicki (James) Lungaro. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas (Michelle) and Alex Hevesy and James and Michael Lungaro. Dearest brother of Mary Lynn (Donald) Sparks and Thomas (Lori) Hevesy. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday, November 18, 2019 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Funeral Services Tuesday, November 19, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer where a visitation will take place from 9:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum. For more information 219-365-3474 or

www.elmwoodchapel.com