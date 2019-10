Nicholas Certa

In Loving Memory of

Nicholas Certa on his 10th Anniversary in Heaven

You held my hand when I was small. You caught me when I fell. You're the hero of my childhood and my later years as well. Every time I think of you my heart still fills with pride. Though I'll always miss you Dad, I know you're by my side. In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and through rain, I know you're watching over me until me meet again.

We love and miss you Dad, Nicole and Julie