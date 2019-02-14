Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Devin Pacific.

Nicholas Devin Pacific

CROWN POINT, IN - Nicholas Devin Pacific, age 37, saw the face of God and heard His voice on Saturday, January 12, 2019, after a failed heart transplant at Northwestern Hospital. He fought a courageous battle. Nick graduated from St. John Evangelist Catholic School, Andrean High School, Valparaiso University, and Valparaiso Law School after receiving a full scholarship. He worked as a prosecuting attorney at the Lake County Government Center and then became a public defender in Crown Point and Schererville courts to help people who were unable to pay for an attorney and he started his own practice. He also sat in as Judge pro tem in those same courts. He was dedicated and passionate to helping those in need. Nick's space can never be filled. Nick was an accomplished artist, fantasy sports champion, bean bag champion, and superhero enthusiast (D.C., more than Marvel).

Nick is survived by the love of his life Angelica, the joy of his life son Kiernan, his loving mother Sharon, brother Keith, nephew Levi, uncle Robert Tully, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, special friends Steve and Yanni, as well as his Lake County Government Center and Schererville Town Court families. He was preceded in death by his father Jerrold and two aunts, Shirley Nowacki and Marilyn Skievaski.

A memorial Mass will take place at 10:00 A.M. on February 16, 2019, at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN 46311. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. www.fagenmiller.com