Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas "Nick" Dobrzeniecki.

Nicholas "Nick" Dobrzeniecki

CROWN POINT, IN - Nicholas "Nick" Dobrzeniecki, age 52 of Crown Point, formerly of Sauk Village, passed away suddenly on March 9, 2019. He was a graduate of Bloom Trail High School, Class of 1984, graduated from Eastern Illinois University, and majored in Political Science. Nick was employed by Arcelor Mittal Steel as a shift supervisor, and was an avid White Sox, Blackhawk, and Bears fan. His greatest love was his girls. He enjoyed golfing with Eve, and shared a love of history with Nadia.

Nick was preceded in death by his mother- Lydia; grandparents, Emil and Catherine Esperti; uncle, Tom Dobzreniecki.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Sabrina (nee Mahan); daughters, Nadia and Eve; parents, Frank J. (Bobbi) Dobzreniecki; sister, Cathy ( Ed) Fowler; nieces and nephews, step-sister, Maxine Righi; step brother, Alan Righi; many dear friends; fur baby, Dixie.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral service at 7:00 p.m. www.burnsfuneral.com.