Nicholas "Nick" Dobrzeniecki

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas "Nick" Dobrzeniecki.

Nicholas "Nick" Dobrzeniecki

CROWN POINT, IN - Nicholas "Nick" Dobrzeniecki, age 52 of Crown Point, formerly of Sauk Village, passed away suddenly on March 9, 2019. He was a graduate of Bloom Trail High School, Class of 1984, graduated from Eastern Illinois University, and majored in Political Science. Nick was employed by Arcelor Mittal Steel as a shift supervisor, and was an avid White Sox, Blackhawk, and Bears fan. His greatest love was his girls. He enjoyed golfing with Eve, and shared a love of history with Nadia.

Nick was preceded in death by his mother- Lydia; grandparents, Emil and Catherine Esperti; uncle, Tom Dobzreniecki.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Sabrina (nee Mahan); daughters, Nadia and Eve; parents, Frank J. (Bobbi) Dobzreniecki; sister, Cathy ( Ed) Fowler; nieces and nephews, step-sister, Maxine Righi; step brother, Alan Righi; many dear friends; fur baby, Dixie.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral service at 7:00 p.m. www.burnsfuneral.com.


logo
Funeral Home
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.